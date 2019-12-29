Número total de visualizações de página
domingo, 29 de dezembro de 2019
Campeonato Inglês - Terceira Divisão - 2019/2020
League table
all
6
9
12
Full table
home
away
Pos.
Team
GP
Pts
W
D
L
GF
GA
+/-
Form
H2H
1
Wycombe
23
43
12
7
4
31
21
10
2
Oxford United
22
39
11
6
5
41
21
20
3
Rotherham
23
38
11
5
7
40
24
16
4
Ipswich Town
22
37
10
7
5
32
21
11
5
Coventry City
22
37
9
10
3
30
24
6
6
Peterborough
23
36
10
6
7
43
32
11
7
Bristol Rovers
22
36
10
6
6
30
27
3
8
Fleetwood Town
21
35
10
5
6
36
28
8
9
Portsmouth
22
34
9
7
6
33
27
6
10
Blackpool
23
34
8
10
5
31
26
5
11
Gillingham
23
32
8
8
7
27
23
4
12
Shrewsbury
22
32
8
8
6
21
23
-2
13
Sunderland
21
31
8
7
6
27
22
5
14
Burton Albion
22
30
8
6
8
28
27
1
15
Accrington Stanley
23
29
7
8
8
33
31
2
16
Doncaster Rovers
20
28
7
7
6
31
23
8
17
Lincoln City
22
27
8
3
11
26
27
-1
18
AFC Wimbledon
23
23
6
5
12
28
35
-7
19
Rochdale
23
22
6
4
13
25
40
-15
20
Tranmere Rovers
22
21
5
6
11
26
39
-13
21
Milton Keynes Dons
23
21
6
3
14
23
36
-13
22
Southend Utd
23
8
1
5
17
26
64
-38
23
Bolton Wanderers
20
7
4
7
9
15
42
-27
24
Bury FC
0
-12
0
0
0
0
0
0
