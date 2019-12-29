Número total de visualizações de página

domingo, 29 de dezembro de 2019

Campeonato Inglês - Terceira Divisão - 2019/2020


League table

Pos.TeamGPPtsWDLGFGA+/-FormH2H
1Wycombe23431274312110
2Oxford United22391165412120
3Rotherham23381157402416
4Ipswich Town22371075322111
5Coventry City2237910330246
6Peterborough23361067433211
7Bristol Rovers2236106630273
8Fleetwood Town2135105636288
9Portsmouth223497633276
10Blackpool2334810531265
11Gillingham233288727234
12Shrewsbury22328862123-2
13Sunderland213187627225
14Burton Albion223086828271
15Accrington Stanley232978833312
16Doncaster Rovers202877631238
17Lincoln City222783112627-1
18AFC Wimbledon232365122835-7
19Rochdale232264132540-15
20Tranmere Rovers222156112639-13
21Milton Keynes Dons232163142336-13
22Southend Utd23815172664-38
23Bolton Wanderers2074791542-27
24Bury FC0-12000000
