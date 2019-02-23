Número total de visualizações de página
sábado, 23 de fevereiro de 2019
Campeonato Inglês - Quarta Divisão - 2018/2019
League table
Pos.
Team
GP
Pts
W
D
L
GF
GA
+/-
Form
H2H
1
Lincoln City
33
65
18
11
4
59
33
26
2
Bury FC
34
63
18
9
7
66
40
26
3
Mansfield
34
61
16
13
5
49
26
23
4
Milton Keynes Dons
34
59
17
8
9
55
34
21
5
Colchester Utd
34
54
15
9
10
54
37
17
6
Forest Green
34
54
14
12
8
50
33
17
7
Exeter City
33
54
15
9
9
45
33
12
8
Carlisle Utd
34
53
16
5
13
53
42
11
9
Tranmere Rovers
34
52
14
10
10
48
41
7
10
Stevenage FC
34
48
14
6
14
39
44
-5
11
Grimsby Town
34
47
14
5
15
38
40
-2
12
Swindon Town
33
47
12
11
10
39
42
-3
13
Oldham Athletic
34
46
12
10
12
52
44
8
14
Crewe Alexandra
34
46
13
7
14
40
44
-4
15
Newport County
33
46
13
7
13
43
52
-9
16
Northampton
34
42
9
15
10
43
46
-3
17
Cheltenham
34
41
11
8
15
39
49
-10
18
Crawley Town
34
39
11
6
17
37
47
-10
19
Cambridge Utd
34
36
10
6
18
29
53
-24
20
Morecambe FC
34
35
9
8
17
35
53
-18
21
Yeovil Town
34
33
8
9
17
33
46
-13
22
Port Vale
34
33
8
9
17
28
42
-14
23
Macclesfield
34
30
7
9
18
35
56
-21
24
Notts County
34
28
6
10
18
34
66
-32
Postado por
André Andrade Silva
às
13:00
Marcadores:
2018
,
2019
,
clubes
,
Inglaterra
,
League Two
