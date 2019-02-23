Número total de visualizações de página

sábado, 23 de fevereiro de 2019

Campeonato Inglês - Quarta Divisão - 2018/2019

League table
Pos.TeamGPPtsWDLGFGA+/-FormH2H
1Lincoln City336518114593326
2Bury FC34631897664026
3Mansfield346116135492623
4Milton Keynes Dons34591789553421
5Colchester Utd345415910543717
6Forest Green345414128503317
7Exeter City33541599453312
8Carlisle Utd345316513534211
9Tranmere Rovers345214101048417
10Stevenage FC3448146143944-5
11Grimsby Town3447145153840-2
12Swindon Town33471211103942-3
13Oldham Athletic344612101252448
14Crewe Alexandra3446137144044-4
15Newport County3346137134352-9
16Northampton3442915104346-3
17Cheltenham3441118153949-10
18Crawley Town3439116173747-10
19Cambridge Utd3436106182953-24
20Morecambe FC343598173553-18
21Yeovil Town343389173346-13
22Port Vale343389172842-14
23Macclesfield343079183556-21
24Notts County3428610183466-32
