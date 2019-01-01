|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|Pts
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|+/-
|Form
|H2H
|1
|Portsmouth
|26
|57
|17
|6
|3
|46
|24
|22
|2
|Luton Town
|26
|52
|15
|7
|4
|49
|24
|25
|3
|Sunderland
|24
|50
|14
|8
|2
|45
|23
|22
|4
|Barnsley
|25
|46
|13
|7
|5
|40
|22
|18
|5
|Charlton Athletic
|26
|46
|14
|4
|8
|42
|30
|12
|6
|Doncaster Rovers
|26
|45
|13
|6
|7
|47
|32
|15
|7
|Peterborough
|26
|44
|12
|8
|6
|45
|33
|12
|8
|Coventry City
|26
|38
|11
|5
|10
|28
|29
|-1
|9
|Southend Utd
|26
|35
|11
|2
|13
|32
|31
|1
|10
|Blackpool
|25
|35
|9
|8
|8
|26
|25
|1
|11
|Fleetwood Town
|26
|34
|9
|7
|10
|35
|30
|5
|12
|Accrington Stanley
|25
|34
|9
|7
|9
|27
|35
|-8
|13
|Burton Albion
|25
|32
|9
|5
|11
|30
|33
|-3
|14
|Wycombe
|26
|32
|8
|8
|10
|34
|38
|-4
|15
|Walsall FC
|26
|32
|8
|8
|10
|28
|41
|-13
|16
|Shrewsbury
|26
|30
|7
|9
|10
|29
|32
|-3
|17
|Rochdale
|26
|30
|8
|6
|12
|33
|52
|-19
|18
|Gillingham
|26
|28
|8
|4
|14
|36
|43
|-7
|19
|Bristol Rovers
|26
|27
|7
|6
|13
|25
|29
|-4
|20
|Bradford City
|26
|27
|8
|3
|15
|31
|40
|-9
|21
|Scunthorpe Utd
|26
|27
|7
|6
|13
|32
|51
|-19
|22
|Oxford United
|26
|26
|6
|8
|12
|31
|41
|-10
|23
|Plymouth Argyle
|26
|24
|6
|6
|14
|31
|47
|-16
|24
|AFC Wimbledon
|26
|22
|6
|4
|16
|20
|37
|-17
terça-feira, 1 de janeiro de 2019
Campeonato Inglês - Terceira Divisão - 2018/2019
Postado por André Andrade Silva às 11:00
Marcadores: 2018, 2019, clubes, Inglaterra, League One
|Reações:
Subscrever: Enviar comentários (Atom)
Sem comentários:
Enviar um comentário