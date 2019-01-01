Número total de visualizações de página

terça-feira, 1 de janeiro de 2019

Campeonato Inglês - Terceira Divisão - 2018/2019

Pos.TeamGPPtsWDLGFGA+/-FormH2H
1Portsmouth26571763462422
2Luton Town26521574492425
3Sunderland24501482452322
4Barnsley25461375402218
5Charlton Athletic26461448423012
6Doncaster Rovers26451367473215
7Peterborough26441286453312
8Coventry City2638115102829-1
9Southend Utd26351121332311
10Blackpool253598826251
11Fleetwood Town2634971035305
12Accrington Stanley25349792735-8
13Burton Albion253295113033-3
14Wycombe263288103438-4
15Walsall FC263288102841-13
16Shrewsbury263079102932-3
17Rochdale263086123352-19
18Gillingham262884143643-7
19Bristol Rovers262776132529-4
20Bradford City262783153140-9
21Scunthorpe Utd262776133251-19
22Oxford United262668123141-10
23Plymouth Argyle262466143147-16
24AFC Wimbledon262264162037-17
