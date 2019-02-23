Número total de visualizações de página
sábado, 23 de fevereiro de 2019
Campeonato Inglês - Terceira Divisão - 2018/2019
League table
all
6
9
12
Full table
home
away
Pos.
Team
GP
Pts
W
D
L
GF
GA
+/-
Form
H2H
1
Luton Town
33
71
21
8
4
66
28
38
2
Barnsley
34
67
19
10
5
59
28
31
3
Sunderland
33
65
17
14
2
59
32
27
4
Portsmouth
34
62
17
11
6
55
36
19
5
Charlton Athletic
34
59
17
8
9
50
34
16
6
Doncaster Rovers
32
54
15
9
8
59
40
19
7
Peterborough
34
52
14
10
10
52
46
6
8
Fleetwood Town
34
48
13
9
12
45
36
9
9
Blackpool
33
48
12
12
9
34
29
5
10
Coventry City
33
46
13
7
13
36
37
-1
11
Burton Albion
34
43
11
10
13
42
41
1
12
Wycombe
34
43
11
10
13
42
48
-6
13
Southend Utd
34
41
12
5
17
44
45
-1
14
Plymouth Argyle
34
41
11
8
15
45
54
-9
15
Accrington Stanley
32
41
10
11
11
34
43
-9
16
Scunthorpe Utd
34
41
11
8
15
41
58
-17
17
Gillingham
34
39
11
6
17
45
57
-12
18
Walsall FC
34
38
10
8
16
37
55
-18
19
Shrewsbury
33
36
8
12
13
36
45
-9
20
Oxford United
34
36
8
12
14
41
52
-11
21
Bristol Rovers
33
34
8
10
15
31
37
-6
22
Rochdale
34
34
9
7
18
42
72
-30
23
Bradford City
34
33
9
6
19
38
55
-17
24
AFC Wimbledon
34
29
8
5
21
28
53
-25
