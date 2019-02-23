Número total de visualizações de página

sábado, 23 de fevereiro de 2019

Campeonato Inglês - Terceira Divisão - 2018/2019

League table
Pos.TeamGPPtsWDLGFGA+/-FormH2H
1Luton Town33712184662838
2Barnsley346719105592831
3Sunderland336517142593227
4Portsmouth346217116553619
5Charlton Athletic34591789503416
6Doncaster Rovers32541598594019
7Peterborough345214101052466
8Fleetwood Town34481391245369
9Blackpool33481212934295
10Coventry City3346137133637-1
11Burton Albion344311101342411
12Wycombe34431110134248-6
13Southend Utd3441125174445-1
14Plymouth Argyle3441118154554-9
15Accrington Stanley32411011113443-9
16Scunthorpe Utd3441118154158-17
17Gillingham3439116174557-12
18Walsall FC3438108163755-18
19Shrewsbury3336812133645-9
20Oxford United3436812144152-11
21Bristol Rovers3334810153137-6
22Rochdale343497184272-30
23Bradford City343396193855-17
24AFC Wimbledon342985212853-25
