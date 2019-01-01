Número total de visualizações de página

terça-feira, 1 de janeiro de 2019

Campeonato Inglês - Segunda Divisão - 2018/2019

Pos.TeamGPPtsWDLGFGA+/-FormH2H
1Leeds United26511565442816
2Norwich City26491475483414
3Sheffield Utd26471457452817
4West Bromwich26461376543420
5Middlesbrough264311105281810
6Derby County2643127738326
7Nottingham F.26399125392910
8Birmingham City26399125382810
9QPR263911693334-1
10Aston Villa2638911649409
11Bristol City2638108832284
12Swansea City26361061035314
13Hull City26361061036333
14Stoke City263581173031-1
15Blackburn Rovers263481083341-8
16Sheffield Wed263288103242-10
17Preston NE262978113843-5
18Brentford FC26286101036360
19Millwall FC262877123341-8
20Wigan Athletic262675142540-15
21Rotherham2625510112541-16
22Bolton Wanderers262257141738-21
23Reading FC262048142841-13
24Ipswich Town261529152146-25
Postado por às 09:13
Marcadores: , , , ,
Reações: 

Sem comentários:

Enviar um comentário

Subscrever: Enviar comentários (Atom)