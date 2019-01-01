|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|Pts
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|+/-
|Form
|H2H
|1
|Leeds United
|26
|51
|15
|6
|5
|44
|28
|16
|2
|Norwich City
|26
|49
|14
|7
|5
|48
|34
|14
|3
|Sheffield Utd
|26
|47
|14
|5
|7
|45
|28
|17
|4
|West Bromwich
|26
|46
|13
|7
|6
|54
|34
|20
|5
|Middlesbrough
|26
|43
|11
|10
|5
|28
|18
|10
|6
|Derby County
|26
|43
|12
|7
|7
|38
|32
|6
|7
|Nottingham F.
|26
|39
|9
|12
|5
|39
|29
|10
|8
|Birmingham City
|26
|39
|9
|12
|5
|38
|28
|10
|9
|QPR
|26
|39
|11
|6
|9
|33
|34
|-1
|10
|Aston Villa
|26
|38
|9
|11
|6
|49
|40
|9
|11
|Bristol City
|26
|38
|10
|8
|8
|32
|28
|4
|12
|Swansea City
|26
|36
|10
|6
|10
|35
|31
|4
|13
|Hull City
|26
|36
|10
|6
|10
|36
|33
|3
|14
|Stoke City
|26
|35
|8
|11
|7
|30
|31
|-1
|15
|Blackburn Rovers
|26
|34
|8
|10
|8
|33
|41
|-8
|16
|Sheffield Wed
|26
|32
|8
|8
|10
|32
|42
|-10
|17
|Preston NE
|26
|29
|7
|8
|11
|38
|43
|-5
|18
|Brentford FC
|26
|28
|6
|10
|10
|36
|36
|0
|19
|Millwall FC
|26
|28
|7
|7
|12
|33
|41
|-8
|20
|Wigan Athletic
|26
|26
|7
|5
|14
|25
|40
|-15
|21
|Rotherham
|26
|25
|5
|10
|11
|25
|41
|-16
|22
|Bolton Wanderers
|26
|22
|5
|7
|14
|17
|38
|-21
|23
|Reading FC
|26
|20
|4
|8
|14
|28
|41
|-13
|24
|Ipswich Town
|26
|15
|2
|9
|15
|21
|46
|-25
terça-feira, 1 de janeiro de 2019
Campeonato Inglês - Segunda Divisão - 2018/2019
