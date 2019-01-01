Número total de visualizações de página

terça-feira, 1 de janeiro de 2019

Campeonato Inglês - Quarta Divisão - 2018/2019

Pos.TeamGPPtsWDLGFGA+/-FormH2H
1Lincoln City25511564452421
2Milton Keynes Dons25471384411922
3Mansfield244511121351619
4Bury FC26431277482919
5Forest Green254311104392514
6Exeter City26431277382810
7Carlisle Utd264213310423012
8Colchester Utd2642126836279
9Tranmere Rovers2639109738326
10Oldham Athletic2638108840337
11Stevenage FC2638115103132-1
12Newport County253610693542-7
13Grimsby Town2634104122932-3
14Swindon Town26338992734-7
15Crewe Alexandra263194132532-7
16Northampton263061283235-3
17Crawley Town253093133238-6
18Cheltenham252978103137-6
19Port Vale262978112633-7
20Morecambe FC262675142642-16
21Yeovil Town242459102731-4
22Cambridge Utd262365152247-25
23Macclesfield262156152242-20
24Notts County262048142653-27
Postado por às 13:00
Marcadores: , , , ,
Reações: 

Sem comentários:

Enviar um comentário

Subscrever: Enviar comentários (Atom)