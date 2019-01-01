|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|Pts
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|+/-
|Form
|H2H
|1
|Lincoln City
|25
|51
|15
|6
|4
|45
|24
|21
|2
|Milton Keynes Dons
|25
|47
|13
|8
|4
|41
|19
|22
|3
|Mansfield
|24
|45
|11
|12
|1
|35
|16
|19
|4
|Bury FC
|26
|43
|12
|7
|7
|48
|29
|19
|5
|Forest Green
|25
|43
|11
|10
|4
|39
|25
|14
|6
|Exeter City
|26
|43
|12
|7
|7
|38
|28
|10
|7
|Carlisle Utd
|26
|42
|13
|3
|10
|42
|30
|12
|8
|Colchester Utd
|26
|42
|12
|6
|8
|36
|27
|9
|9
|Tranmere Rovers
|26
|39
|10
|9
|7
|38
|32
|6
|10
|Oldham Athletic
|26
|38
|10
|8
|8
|40
|33
|7
|11
|Stevenage FC
|26
|38
|11
|5
|10
|31
|32
|-1
|12
|Newport County
|25
|36
|10
|6
|9
|35
|42
|-7
|13
|Grimsby Town
|26
|34
|10
|4
|12
|29
|32
|-3
|14
|Swindon Town
|26
|33
|8
|9
|9
|27
|34
|-7
|15
|Crewe Alexandra
|26
|31
|9
|4
|13
|25
|32
|-7
|16
|Northampton
|26
|30
|6
|12
|8
|32
|35
|-3
|17
|Crawley Town
|25
|30
|9
|3
|13
|32
|38
|-6
|18
|Cheltenham
|25
|29
|7
|8
|10
|31
|37
|-6
|19
|Port Vale
|26
|29
|7
|8
|11
|26
|33
|-7
|20
|Morecambe FC
|26
|26
|7
|5
|14
|26
|42
|-16
|21
|Yeovil Town
|24
|24
|5
|9
|10
|27
|31
|-4
|22
|Cambridge Utd
|26
|23
|6
|5
|15
|22
|47
|-25
|23
|Macclesfield
|26
|21
|5
|6
|15
|22
|42
|-20
|24
|Notts County
|26
|20
|4
|8
|14
|26
|53
|-27
terça-feira, 1 de janeiro de 2019
Campeonato Inglês - Quarta Divisão - 2018/2019
Postado por André Andrade Silva às 13:00
Marcadores: 2018, 2019, clubes, Inglaterra, League Two
|Reações:
Subscrever: Enviar comentários (Atom)
Sem comentários:
Enviar um comentário