sábado, 13 de outubro de 2018
Campeonato Inglês - Terceira Divisão - 2018/2019
Pos.
Team
GP
Pts
W
D
L
GF
GA
+/-
1
Portsmouth
13
30
9
3
1
23
11
12
2
Peterborough
13
27
8
3
2
30
19
11
3
Barnsley
12
25
7
4
1
26
9
17
4
Doncaster Rovers
13
24
7
3
3
21
16
5
5
Sunderland
12
23
6
5
1
24
13
11
6
Accrington Stanley
13
23
6
5
2
17
13
4
7
Walsall FC
12
22
6
4
2
15
12
3
8
Fleetwood Town
13
20
5
5
3
21
12
9
9
Southend Utd
13
20
6
2
5
17
16
1
10
Luton Town
13
19
5
4
4
19
18
1
11
Charlton Athletic
12
18
5
3
4
19
18
1
12
Coventry City
13
18
5
3
5
11
13
-2
13
Scunthorpe Utd
13
17
4
5
4
20
26
-6
14
Blackpool
11
16
3
7
1
12
9
3
15
Burton Albion
12
14
4
2
6
13
15
-2
16
Rochdale
13
13
3
4
6
19
28
-9
17
Shrewsbury
13
12
2
6
5
11
13
-2
18
Wycombe
13
12
2
6
5
14
19
-5
19
Gillingham
12
11
3
2
7
15
22
-7
20
AFC Wimbledon
13
11
3
2
8
10
18
-8
21
Bristol Rovers
13
10
2
4
7
9
13
-4
22
Bradford City
13
10
3
1
9
10
20
-10
23
Oxford United
13
9
2
3
8
13
23
-10
24
Plymouth Argyle
13
7
1
4
8
9
22
-13
