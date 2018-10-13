Número total de visualizações de página

sábado, 13 de outubro de 2018

Campeonato Inglês - Terceira Divisão - 2018/2019

League table
Pos.TeamGPPtsWDLGFGA+/-FormH2H
1Portsmouth1330931231112
2Peterborough1327832301911
3Barnsley122574126917
4Doncaster Rovers132473321165
5Sunderland1223651241311
6Accrington Stanley132365217134
7Walsall FC122264215123
8Fleetwood Town132055321129
9Southend Utd132062517161
10Luton Town131954419181
11Charlton Athletic121853419181
12Coventry City13185351113-2
13Scunthorpe Utd13174542026-6
14Blackpool11163711293
15Burton Albion12144261315-2
16Rochdale13133461928-9
17Shrewsbury13122651113-2
18Wycombe13122651419-5
19Gillingham12113271522-7
20AFC Wimbledon13113281018-8
21Bristol Rovers1310247913-4
22Bradford City13103191020-10
23Oxford United1392381323-10
24Plymouth Argyle137148922-13
