|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|Pts
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|+/-
|Form
|H2H
|1
|Peterborough
|7
|19
|6
|1
|0
|19
|7
|12
|2
|Portsmouth
|7
|17
|5
|2
|0
|13
|4
|9
|3
|Barnsley
|7
|15
|4
|3
|0
|15
|4
|11
|4
|Sunderland
|7
|15
|4
|3
|0
|14
|6
|8
|5
|Walsall FC
|7
|15
|4
|3
|0
|11
|6
|5
|6
|Fleetwood Town
|7
|12
|3
|3
|1
|12
|5
|7
|7
|Doncaster Rovers
|7
|12
|3
|3
|1
|9
|5
|4
|8
|Charlton Athletic
|7
|11
|3
|2
|2
|9
|8
|1
|9
|Blackpool
|7
|10
|2
|4
|1
|7
|5
|2
|10
|Accrington Stanley
|7
|10
|2
|4
|1
|9
|9
|0
|11
|Luton Town
|7
|8
|2
|2
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|12
|AFC Wimbledon
|7
|8
|2
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|13
|Rochdale
|7
|8
|2
|2
|3
|10
|16
|-6
|14
|Gillingham
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|15
|Southend Utd
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|16
|Burton Albion
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|17
|Scunthorpe Utd
|7
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|16
|-7
|18
|Wycombe
|7
|6
|1
|3
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|19
|Bradford City
|7
|6
|2
|0
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|20
|Bristol Rovers
|7
|5
|1
|2
|4
|6
|9
|-3
|21
|Coventry City
|6
|5
|1
|2
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|22
|Shrewsbury
|7
|4
|0
|4
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|23
|Oxford United
|6
|4
|1
|1
|4
|7
|15
|-8
|24
|Plymouth Argyle
|7
|3
|0
|3
|4
|4
|13
|-9
domingo, 9 de setembro de 2018
Campeonato Inglês - Terceira Divisão - 2018/2019
Postado por André Andrade Silva às 11:00
Marcadores: 2018, 2019, clubes, Inglaterra, League One
|Reações:
Subscrever: Enviar comentários (Atom)
Sem comentários:
Enviar um comentário