domingo, 9 de setembro de 2018

Campeonato Inglês - Terceira Divisão - 2018/2019

Pos.TeamGPPtsWDLGFGA+/-FormH2H
1Peterborough71961019712
2Portsmouth7175201349
3Barnsley71543015411
4Sunderland7154301468
5Walsall FC7154301165
6Fleetwood Town7123311257
7Doncaster Rovers712331954
8Charlton Athletic711322981
9Blackpool710241752
10Accrington Stanley710241990
11Luton Town78223910-1
12AFC Wimbledon7822348-4
13Rochdale782231016-6
14Gillingham77214911-2
15Southend Utd77214911-2
16Burton Albion77214810-2
17Scunthorpe Utd77142916-7
18Wycombe76133711-4
19Bradford City76205611-5
20Bristol Rovers7512469-3
21Coventry City6512336-3
22Shrewsbury7404358-3
23Oxford United64114715-8
24Plymouth Argyle73034413-9
