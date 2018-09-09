|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|Pts
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|+/-
|Form
|H2H
|1
|Lincoln City
|7
|16
|5
|1
|1
|14
|5
|9
|2
|Newport County
|7
|16
|5
|1
|1
|9
|7
|2
|3
|Exeter City
|7
|13
|4
|1
|2
|13
|7
|6
|4
|Carlisle Utd
|7
|13
|4
|1
|2
|9
|8
|1
|5
|Colchester Utd
|7
|12
|3
|3
|1
|14
|5
|9
|6
|Milton Keynes Dons
|6
|12
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|Swindon Town
|7
|12
|3
|3
|1
|12
|12
|0
|8
|Yeovil Town
|6
|11
|3
|2
|1
|9
|3
|6
|9
|Forest Green
|7
|11
|2
|5
|0
|11
|6
|5
|10
|Oldham Athletic
|7
|11
|3
|2
|2
|9
|6
|3
|11
|Stevenage FC
|7
|11
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|1
|12
|Mansfield
|6
|10
|2
|4
|0
|8
|4
|4
|13
|Bury FC
|7
|10
|3
|1
|3
|12
|9
|3
|14
|Tranmere Rovers
|7
|10
|2
|4
|1
|8
|7
|1
|15
|Crawley Town
|7
|10
|3
|1
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|16
|Crewe Alexandra
|6
|7
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|1
|17
|Port Vale
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|8
|-1
|18
|Cheltenham
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|-2
|19
|Cambridge Utd
|7
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|20
|Northampton
|7
|6
|1
|3
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|21
|Grimsby Town
|7
|5
|1
|2
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|22
|Morecambe FC
|7
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|15
|-12
|23
|Macclesfield
|7
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5
|14
|-9
|24
|Notts County
|7
|1
|0
|1
|6
|7
|21
|-14
domingo, 9 de setembro de 2018
Campeonato Inglês - Quarta Divisão - 2018/2019
Postado por André Andrade Silva às 14:00
Marcadores: 2018, 2019, clubes, Inglaterra, League Two
