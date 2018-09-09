Número total de visualizações de página

domingo, 9 de setembro de 2018

Campeonato Inglês - Quarta Divisão - 2018/2019

Pos.TeamGPPtsWDLGFGA+/-FormH2H
1Lincoln City7165111459
2Newport County716511972
3Exeter City7134121376
4Carlisle Utd713412981
5Colchester Utd7123311459
6Milton Keynes Dons612330633
7Swindon Town71233112120
8Yeovil Town611321936
9Forest Green7112501165
10Oldham Athletic711322963
11Stevenage FC711322761
12Mansfield610240844
13Bury FC7103131293
14Tranmere Rovers710241871
15Crawley Town710313910-1
16Crewe Alexandra67213981
17Port Vale7721478-1
18Cheltenham7721468-2
19Cambridge Utd77214712-5
20Northampton76133811-3
21Grimsby Town75124512-7
22Morecambe FC73106315-12
23Macclesfield72025514-9
24Notts County71016721-14
