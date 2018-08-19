Número total de visualizações de página

domingo, 19 de agosto de 2018

Campeonato Inglês - Terceira Divisão - 2018/2019

Pos.TeamGPPtsWDLGFGA+/-FormH2H
1Peterborough39300936
2Portsmouth39300725
3Barnsley37210606
4Walsall FC37210532
5Doncaster Rovers36201633
6Gillingham36201633
7AFC Wimbledon35120101
8Southend Utd34111541
9Fleetwood Town34111431
10Scunthorpe Utd24110321
11Sunderland24110321
12Charlton Athletic34111440
13Coventry City34111220
14Accrington Stanley3411134-1
15Rochdale3411157-2
16Bristol Rovers3310245-1
17Burton Albion3310235-2
18Bradford City3310214-3
19Blackpool3202112-1
20Plymouth Argyle3101224-2
21Shrewsbury3101213-2
22Luton Town3101225-3
23Wycombe3101215-4
24Oxford United30003110-9
Postado por às 05:00
Marcadores: , , , ,
Reações: 

Sem comentários:

Enviar um comentário

Subscrever: Enviar comentários (Atom)