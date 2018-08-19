|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|Pts
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|+/-
|Form
|H2H
|1
|Peterborough
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|2
|Portsmouth
|3
|9
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|3
|Barnsley
|3
|7
|2
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6
|4
|Walsall FC
|3
|7
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|5
|Doncaster Rovers
|3
|6
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Gillingham
|3
|6
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|7
|AFC Wimbledon
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Southend Utd
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|9
|Fleetwood Town
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|10
|Scunthorpe Utd
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|11
|Sunderland
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|12
|Charlton Athletic
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|13
|Coventry City
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|14
|Accrington Stanley
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|15
|Rochdale
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|17
|Burton Albion
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|18
|Bradford City
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|19
|Blackpool
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|20
|Plymouth Argyle
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|21
|Shrewsbury
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|22
|Luton Town
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|23
|Wycombe
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|24
|Oxford United
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|-9
domingo, 19 de agosto de 2018
Campeonato Inglês - Terceira Divisão - 2018/2019
Postado por André Andrade Silva às 05:00
Marcadores: 2018, 2019, clubes, Inglaterra, League One
