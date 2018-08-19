Número total de visualizações de página

domingo, 19 de agosto de 2018

Campeonato Inglês - Quarta Divisão - 2018/2019

Pos.TeamGPPtsWDLGFGA+/-FormH2H
1Exeter City37210624
2Lincoln City37210624
3Stevenage FC37210633
4Milton Keynes Dons37210312
5Port Vale36201422
6Swindon Town3620178-1
7Forest Green35120633
8Mansfield35120633
9Colchester Utd35120312
10Crewe Alexandra34111615
11Yeovil Town34111633
12Oldham Athletic34111541
13Tranmere Rovers34111550
14Bury FC34111220
15Carlisle Utd3411145-1
16Grimsby Town3411145-1
17Cambridge Utd3411157-2
18Newport County3411124-2
19Crawley Town3310224-2
20Northampton3202145-1
21Notts County3101227-5
22Cheltenham3000303-3
23Macclesfield3000338-5
24Morecambe FC3000309-9
