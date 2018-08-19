|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|Pts
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|+/-
|Form
|H2H
|1
|Exeter City
|3
|7
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|2
|Lincoln City
|3
|7
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|Stevenage FC
|3
|7
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|Milton Keynes Dons
|3
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Port Vale
|3
|6
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Swindon Town
|3
|6
|2
|0
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|Forest Green
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|Mansfield
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|Colchester Utd
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|10
|Crewe Alexandra
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|5
|11
|Yeovil Town
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|12
|Oldham Athletic
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|13
|Tranmere Rovers
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|14
|Bury FC
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|15
|Carlisle Utd
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|16
|Grimsby Town
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|17
|Cambridge Utd
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|18
|Newport County
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|19
|Crawley Town
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|20
|Northampton
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|21
|Notts County
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|22
|Cheltenham
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|23
|Macclesfield
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|24
|Morecambe FC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|-9
domingo, 19 de agosto de 2018
Campeonato Inglês - Quarta Divisão - 2018/2019
Marcadores: 2018, 2019, clubes, Inglaterra, League Two
