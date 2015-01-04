|Pos.
|Team
|GP
|Pts
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|+/-
|1
|Bournemouth
|24
|48
|14
|6
|4
|54
|25
|29
|2
|Ipswich Town
|24
|47
|13
|8
|3
|41
|22
|19
|3
|Derby County
|24
|45
|13
|6
|5
|46
|23
|23
|4
|Middlesbrough
|24
|43
|12
|7
|5
|38
|17
|21
|5
|Watford FC
|24
|41
|12
|5
|7
|43
|26
|17
|6
|Brentford FC
|24
|40
|12
|4
|8
|40
|35
|5
|7
|Norwich City
|24
|37
|10
|7
|7
|44
|29
|15
|8
|Wolverhampton
|24
|37
|10
|7
|7
|28
|33
|-5
|9
|Blackburn Rovers
|24
|35
|9
|8
|7
|35
|33
|2
|10
|Sheffield Wed
|24
|34
|8
|10
|6
|18
|21
|-3
|11
|Nottingham F.
|24
|31
|7
|10
|7
|33
|33
|0
|12
|Cardiff City
|24
|31
|8
|7
|9
|32
|35
|-3
|13
|Charlton Athletic
|24
|31
|6
|13
|5
|24
|28
|-4
|14
|Birmingham City
|24
|31
|8
|7
|9
|27
|37
|-10
|15
|Bolton Wanderers
|24
|29
|8
|5
|11
|26
|31
|-5
|16
|Reading FC
|24
|29
|8
|5
|11
|30
|40
|-10
|17
|Fulham FC
|24
|28
|8
|4
|12
|35
|43
|-8
|18
|Huddersfield
|24
|28
|7
|7
|10
|31
|42
|-11
|19
|Rotherham
|24
|26
|5
|11
|8
|21
|30
|-9
|20
|Leeds United
|24
|24
|6
|6
|12
|25
|36
|-11
|21
|Brighton
|24
|23
|4
|11
|9
|26
|32
|-6
|22
|Millwall FC
|24
|23
|5
|8
|11
|24
|40
|-16
|23
|Wigan Athletic
|24
|20
|4
|8
|12
|24
|31
|-7
|24
|Blackpool
|24
|14
|2
|8
|14
|18
|41
|-23
domingo, 4 de janeiro de 2015
Campeonato Inglês - Segunda Divisão - 2014/2015
