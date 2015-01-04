Número total de visualizações de página

domingo, 4 de janeiro de 2015

Campeonato Inglês - Segunda Divisão - 2014/2015

Pos.TeamGPPtsWDLGFGA+/-
1Bournemouth24481464542529
2Ipswich Town24471383412219
3Derby County24451365462323
4Middlesbrough24431275381721
5Watford FC24411257432617
6Brentford FC2440124840355
7Norwich City24371077442915
8Wolverhampton243710772833-5
9Blackburn Rovers243598735332
10Sheffield Wed243481061821-3
11Nottingham F.2431710733330
12Cardiff City24318793235-3
13Charlton Athletic243161352428-4
14Birmingham City24318792737-10
15Bolton Wanderers242985112631-5
16Reading FC242985113040-10
17Fulham FC242884123543-8
18Huddersfield242877103142-11
19Rotherham242651182130-9
20Leeds United242466122536-11
21Brighton242341192632-6
22Millwall FC242358112440-16
23Wigan Athletic242048122431-7
24Blackpool241428141841-23
