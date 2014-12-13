Número total de visualizações de página

sábado, 13 de dezembro de 2014

Jogo 356/2014 - Copa do Mundo de 2014 - Bósnia-Herzegovina 3x1 Irã

Mais um jogo da Copa do Mundo de 2014, foi realizado no dia 25/06/2014, na cidade de Salvador-BRA, onde jogaram as seleções da Bósnia-Herzegovina (21° no ranking da FIFA) e a seleção do Irã (43° no ranking da FIFA).

Antes desse jogo, as 2 seleções jogaram:
1872Sarajevo 12/08/2009 BIH2:3 (0:0)IRN
1872Tehran 31/05/2006 IRN5:2 (3:2)BIH
1872Tehran 02/02/2005 IRN2:1 (1:1)BIH
1872Tehran 10/08/2001 IRN4:0 (1:0)BIH
1872Bihac 22/07/2001 BIH2:2 (2:1)IRN

Officials

  • Referee: Carlos VELASCO CARBALLO
    Spain
    ESP
  • Assistant Referee 1: Roberto ALONSO FERNANDEZ (ESP)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Juan YUSTE (ESP)
  • Fourth official: Enrique OSSES (CHI)
Bosnia and Herzegovina 
3 - 1
 Iran
Arena Fonte Nova
1 - 0
Edin Džeko 
(23)
2 - 0
Miralem Pjanić 
(59)
2 - 1
Reza Ghoochannejhad 
(82)
3 - 1
Avdija Vršajević 
(83)


