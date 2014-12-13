Jogo 356/2014 - Copa do Mundo de 2014 - Bósnia-Herzegovina 3x1 Irã

Antes desse jogo, as 2 seleções jogaram:
|1872
|Sarajevo
|12/08/2009
|BIH
|2:3 (0:0)
|IRN
|1872
|Tehran
|31/05/2006
|IRN
|5:2 (3:2)
|BIH
|1872
|Tehran
|02/02/2005
|IRN
|2:1 (1:1)
|BIH
|1872
|Tehran
|10/08/2001
|IRN
|4:0 (1:0)
|BIH
|1872
|Bihac
|22/07/2001
|BIH
|2:2 (2:1)
|IRN
Officials
- Referee: Carlos VELASCO CARBALLOESP
- Assistant Referee 1: Roberto ALONSO FERNANDEZ (ESP)
- Assistant Referee 2: Juan YUSTE (ESP)
- Fourth official: Enrique OSSES (CHI)
Bosnia and Herzegovina
3 - 1
Iran
Arena Fonte Nova
1 - 0
Edin Džeko
(23)
2 - 0
Miralem Pjanić
(59)
2 - 1
Reza Ghoochannejhad
(82)
3 - 1
Avdija Vršajević
(83)
